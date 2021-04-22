New Delhi: Delhi logged a record 306 COVID-19 deaths and 26,169 cases with a positivity rate of 36.24 per cent, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, on Thursday even as the city hospitals grappled with depleting oxygen supply for the third consecutive day. Also Read - 6 Delhi Hospitals Have Exhausted Their Oxygen Supply, 7 Have Under 5 Hours Left: Sisodia to Health Min

The city has reported over 1,750 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last 10 days.

It had recorded 24,638 cases and 249 deaths on Wednesday, as the positivity rate stood at 31.28 per cent.

On Tuesday, 28,395 cases, the highest single-day tally so far, were recorded with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent.

The national capital had witnessed 23,686 cases with a positivity rate of 26.12 percent on Monday.

Authorities registered 249 deaths on Wednesday, 277 on Tuesday, 240 on Monday, 161 deaths on Sunday, 167 on Saturday, and 141 on Friday.

With the fresh cases, Delhi’s cumulative tally has risen to 9,56,348. The death toll stands at 13,193, according to the latest health bulletin.

A total of 72,208 tests, including 48,346 RT-PCR tests, were conducted on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

So far, over 8.51 lakh patients have recovered in Delhi, it added.

The number of active cases in the city increased to 91,618 from 85,364 on Wednesday, the bulletin stated.

The number of people under home isolation increased to 46,585 from 42,768 on Wednesday, while that of containment zones mounted to 22,000 from 19,624 the day before, it said.