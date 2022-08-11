New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh COVID-19 case, the highest in nearly seven months, according to health department data. The national capital also recorded six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 per cent. This is the ninth consecutive day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.Also Read - Delhi on Alert After City Reports Over 20,000 Cases, 40 Deaths in Just 10 Days | Deets Inside

Further, the active caseload reached 8,840, which is highest in six months. Earlier the number of active coronavirus patients stood at 8,869 on February 6.

The city on Wednesday had reported eight fatalities due to the coronavirus infection, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent. The national capital on February 13 had recorded 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi’s infection count increased to 19,78,266 and the death toll rose to 26,357, it said.