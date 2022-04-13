New Delhi: the national capital on Wednesday recorded 299 fresh COVID cases as the city witnessed a rise of nearly 50 percent since yesterday (202). Blame it on the relaxed guidelines or the lackadaisical attitude of the general public, the national capital is witnessing an uptick in COVID cases over the last week.Also Read - Noida Schools Not Responsible, Say Officials After Region Witnesses Spike In Covid Cases

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the city government is keeping a watchful eye on the situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected in the national capital.

"The daily cases in Delhi are being reported in the range of 100-200. We are keeping an eye on hospital admissions and they are going down. The focus shouldn't be on positivity rate much as of now," he had said.

Delhi reports 299 fresh COVID cases, 173 recoveries, and 0 deaths today Active cases stand at 841 pic.twitter.com/BXDE196QWi — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that his government is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the capital and there is no major reason to panic at present.

He said all necessary steps will be taken if the need arises. Delhi reported a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent on Monday, the highest in the last two months, triggering concerns about the resurgence of Covid in the capital. The test positivity rate stood at 2.87 per cent on February 5.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation. There’s no major reason to panic right now. We will take all necessary steps according to the situation,” Kejriwal had told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry said that the country witnessed a single day rise of 1,088 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,38,016, while the active cases dipped to 10,870. The death toll climbed to 5,21,736 with 26 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 AM stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.