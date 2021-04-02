New Delhi: Delhi on Friday registered 3,549 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths. According to the latest figures released by the health department, the positivity rate stands at 4.11 percent whereas the active cases are at 11,994. Amid the rising number cases in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the state is witnessing fourth wave of COVID-19. Also Read - Gurugram Health Department to Start Random COVID Tests at Public Places

"In the last few days, COVID19 cases in Delhi have been rising. As many as 3,583 new cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This rise in cases now is the fourth wave," said Kejriwal.

Assuring the people, he said, "We are taking all possible measures, there is no need to worry."

Earlier today, the Delhi CM held a meeting at his residence in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain and other officials were present at the meeting. The meeting was called to prepare an action plan to fight the increase in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

“There is no plan for lockdown.” He further mentioned, “If such need arises, will consult people of Delhi first,” the chief minister said.

Earlier, Delhi chief minister ordered authorities to increase beds in 33 private hospitals by 25% for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 25% for general ward beds. After the order, the COVID designated beds for normal wards increased by 842, and there was an increase of 230 in ICU beds. “Post the orders by CM Kejriwal, surveillance and monitoring teams have been sternly observing the situation at the district level. Moreover, tracing of up to a minimum of 30 contacts of those who have been tested positive will be done. They will also be required to isolate themselves so that the spread can be contained at the initial stage,” an official statement said.