New Delhi: The national capital on Thursday reported 4 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus taking the total number of patients for the super variant to 10. At present, 9 Omicron patients are admitted at Delhi’s LNJP Hospital. Speaking to the media, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “Delhi has 10 cases of the Omicron variant so far and out of these 10, one has been discharged and nine are still admitted at LNJP Hospital. None of them is a severe case.”Also Read - Third Wave of COVID-19 In India: 'We Are At Real Risk', Warns Expert; Bats For Booster Dose For Healthcare Workers, Immunocompromised