New Delhi: Delhi reported 403 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.76 per cent, while one more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department on Wednesday.

With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,05,067 and the death toll climbed to 26,208. A total of 22,837 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 418 fresh coronavirus cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.27 per cent. On Monday, the national capital had reported 268 fresh cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.69 per cent.

The city saw 365 cases with a positivity rate of 1.97 per cent and one death on Sunday.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi decreased to 1,762 from 1,841 on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,258 patients were under home isolation, down from 1,330 the previous day, it said, adding that there were 483 containment zones in the national capital. There are 9,613 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 101 of those are occupied, the bulletin said.