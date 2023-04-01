Home

Delhi Reports 416 Fresh COVID Cases, Highest Daily Tally In Over Seven Months

The Delhi CM assured that the government is implementing all the necessary measures, and there is no immediate cause for panic.

New Delhi: Delhi is once again witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases as the city on Saturday reported 416 fresh cases, the highest daily count in over seven months, as per the health bulletin issued by the health department. The positivity rate also remained high at 14.47 per cent. Taking cognisance of the situation, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had held a review meeting on Friday. The Delhi CM assured that the government is implementing all the necessary measures, and there is no immediate cause for panic.

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry released data reporting 2,994 fresh Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases rose to 16,354, taking the country’s overall Covid tally to 4.47 crore.

The death toll increased to 5,30,876 with nine fatalities reported on the same day, including two each from Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab, one from Gujarat, and two reconciled deaths in Kerala.

According to the Health Ministry, the active Covid cases in India account for a meagre 0.04 per cent of the total infections, with a high recovery rate of 98.77 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.03 per cent.

