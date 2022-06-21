New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,383 new Covid cases and one more death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 7.22 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. On Monday, Delhi reported 1,060 new Covid cases in a day and six deaths, the highest in around four months, and a positivity rate of 10.09 per cent, the highest since January 24 when the figure was 11.8 per cent.Also Read - Why Should Hoomans Have All The Fun? Check Out These Top Pet-Friendly Cafes In Delhi-NCR For A Wholesome Outing With Your Furballs

Amid a spike in Covid cases in Delhi, experts on Tuesday said there was no need to panic as the number of coronavirus patients getting hospitalised was still on the lower side but asserted that every individual should exercise caution and follow all safety norms.

Doctors at leading government and private hospitals here concurred that though it wasn't a "panic situation" but cautioned against lowering the guard, while flagging that many people had stopped wearing mask or stopped putting it on properly at public places, either due to a sense of complacency or fearlessness after getting vaccinated.

“Covid cases have risen significantly in the last one week particularly, but there is nothing to panic at the moment as the rate of hospitalisation is still very low, and severity of infection among people who have contracted the virus is also low.

“People who are elderly or are immuno-compromised or have co-morbid conditions are largely getting hospitalised,” said Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals. “Also, people have got an immunity now due to prior Covid infection and also from vaccination, which is also helping in keeping the infection at mild-level largely,” he told PTI.

