New Delhi: Delhi logged 1,530 COVID-19 infections in a single day along with three fatality while the positivity rate rose to 8.41 per cent, according to data shared by the health department on Sunday. The fresh cases came out of 18,183 tests conducted in Delhi the previous day to detect the infection. The capital has logged more than 1,000 daily cases for the fifth day on the trot.Also Read - Boeing Flight Had Engine Issues, No Bird Hit: Spicejet Passenger

On Friday, the National Capital registered 1,797 COVID-19 infections in a single day, highest in nearly four months, along with one fatality while the positivity rate rose to 8.18 per cent. The fresh cases came out of 21,978 tests conducted in Delhi the previous day to detect the infection. Also Read - Delhi Man Kills Wife For Not Serving Food After Drink, Sleeps Next To Her Body; Arrested

This is the third consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The capital has logged more than 1,000 daily cases for the fourth day on the trot. Friday’s figures are the highest since February 4, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths while the positivity rate stood at 3.85 per cent. Also Read - Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Denied Bail in Alleged Money Laundering Case

The positivity rate on Friday is the highest since January 29 when 4,044 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent, while the city had registered 25 deaths.

The national capital recorded 1,323 new Covid cases and two deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 6.69 per cent. The fresh cases pushed Delhi’s coronavirus tally to 19,19,025 while the death toll rose to 26,226, the department said in its latest bulletin.