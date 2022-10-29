New Delhi: The national capital is in the grip of very poor air quality as of Friday night and Saturday morning while the overall air quality in Delhi continues to be a matter of great concern. In fact, some areas are even reporting a “severe” category of air quality, such as Anand Vihar where the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded 464 late Friday, making it one of the most polluted areas in the city. The overall air quality of Delhi on Friday evening remained in the “very poor” category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 309, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).Also Read - Delhi’s Air Quality Plunges to 'Severe' Category, To Worsen Further For Next Three Days

The overall concentration of particulate matters, PM 10 and PM 2.5, was recorded at 252 (“poor”) and 309 (“very poor”), respectively. Also Read - Converting Asola Bhati Mines Into Tourist Hub: Delhi's Waterfall Complex At Neeli Jheel Takes Shape

In Pusa, the AQI was recorded 329 while PM 10 was reported at 218 or “poor”. At Lodhi Road, the AQI was reported at 321 with PM 2.5 concentration at 310 and PM 10 at 195 or “moderate”. Also Read - Air Pollution: Delhi Becomes 2nd Most Polluted City After Lahore, AQI Closes To 350

The AQI between zero to 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The subcommittee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as per the severity of the situation in the capital on October 19.

This includes banning the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, along with the use of diesel generators.

(With IANS inputs)