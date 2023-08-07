Home

News

Delhi

Delhi Residents May Be Asked To Stay Indoors, Schools And Offices Likely To Be Shut On September 8 Amid G20 Summit

Delhi Residents May Be Asked To Stay Indoors, Schools And Offices Likely To Be Shut On September 8 Amid G20 Summit

The G20 Summit which is set to take place next month in the national capital will have distinguished guests for the event.

Schools may be declared a holiday and offices may be shut on September 8 in view of the G20 Summit in Delhi.

New Delhi: As Delhi is preparing for the upcoming G20 summit, there is a possibility that the residents of the city may be asked to stay indoors. Last week, the advance recce teams of the G20 countries visited the Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Delhi as detailed discussions were held on the logistical arrangements. Movement of vehicles may be restricted in some areas due to the G20 summit which

Trending Now

Delhi Schools, Offices To Be Shut On September 8?

Schools may be declared a holiday and offices may be shut on September 8 in view of the mega event. “The Delhi government is being urged to declare September 8 (Friday) as a holiday, wherein schools and offices would be closed. The two days of the summit happen to be on the weekend, so the movement will be restricted,” a source was quoted as saying in a report by The New Indian Express.

The G20 Summit which is set to take place next month in the national capital will have distinguished guests for the summit.

Taking to Twitter, the Official Account of India’s G20 Presidency wrote, “G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi taking concrete shape! Special briefings organised for Advance Teams from the #G20 and invitee countries & organizations at the iconic Bharat Mandapam.”

“Detailed discussions held on the logistical arrangements as New Delhi gears up to host the distinguished guests for the Summit. #G20India,” the tweet added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES