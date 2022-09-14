New Delhi: The residents of the national capital who are willing to avail the facility of subsidised power can begin applying from Wednesday (September 14), announced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The chief minister said that online and offline methods will be made available to consumers to opt for power subsidy from September 14 onwards.Also Read - Beware Delhiites! Don't Fall For THIS Electricity Bill Trick; Scam Busted

Speaking to the media, CM Kejriwal said many people wanted to give up power subsidies in Delhi. Those who want to avail of subsidy will get a form that they can fill out to apply. Kejriwal said that those who wished to avail this subsidy must apply before September 30.

HOW TO APPLY FOR SUBSIDISED ELECTRICITY IN DELHI

Power consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 to opt for the subsidy from September 14.

One can also send a text message ‘hi’…and they will receive opt-in form for subsidy.

Those applying for subsidy till October 31 will be paid subsidy of the month. Every month people can apply for subsidy, he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said, "From the next cycle, people will get a form along with their electricity bill which they have to fill to continue subsidy… second option electronic –we are also launching a missed call number 7011311111 you have to give a missed call or send a text message 'hi'…you will receive opt-in form for subsidy…. Within after three days, consumers will get a confirmation message. All people who will apply September 31 will get subsidy fron October 1."

Earlier in May this year, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that Delhiites will continue getting free electricity while informing that those consumers who wish to opt out of the subsidy can do so from October 1.