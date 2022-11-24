Delhi: 200 Restaurants Can Now Operate in Open Air Dining Spaces, MCD Grants Licenses

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday issued licences to restaurants and eateries in National Capital to run open-air dining operations in terraces and other adjacent outdoor areas. It is important to note that out of the 200 licences that have been granted so far 45 are for terrace dining, while the other 155 are for open-space dining.

Residents of Delhi can now enjoy open-air dining at their favourite restaurants as long as certain requirements established by the relevant authority have been met. According to an official document, eateries in the national capital with terraces and open dining spaces will also not require any additional fire safety certificate from the Delhi Fire Service.

MCD grants 200 permits for terrace- and open-air dining:

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had on October 31 set up a high-power committee to ease the licensing process and requirements for restaurants and hotels.

The committee submitted its report within 15 days, following which the MCD invited applications from restaurants and eateries for open-air dining.

In less than a week after the MCD started receiving applications for open-air dining in terraces and attached open spaces, 200 establishments across the national capital have been granted licences, a source said.

Saxena has held several meetings with officials of Delhi Police, local bodies and the Environment department, among others, over the last month to ensure that an enabling regimen is put in place for the hotel/restaurant/hospitality industry

The LG stressed on rationalising licensing requirements, easing prohibitive regulations and processes, ensuring faceless and online interface between regulators and entrepreneurs to mitigate harassment and corruption and ensuring security

“Taking an average of three to four days to process the applications, the MCD is granting 25-30 licences a day. It has received 250 applications till now. Of the permits granted so far, 155 are for open-space dining and the remaining 45 for terrace dining,” the source said.