New Delhi: There has been a considerable rise in new COVID cases in Delhi as the city on Tuesday reported 450 cases against 247 the previous day, i.e., within the last 24 hours. One death was reported, as per the state government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has declined to 1.92 per cent in the city, while the number of active cases has risen to 1,534. With 264 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,81,416. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,006.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,09,427, while the death toll has risen to 26,213. The number of Covid containment zones stand at 236 in the city.

A total of 23,404 new tests — 11,026 RT-PCR and 12,378 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,86,54,407 while 25,000 vaccines were administered – 2,724 first doses, 9,191 second doses, and 13,085 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,43,76,733 according to the health bulletin.