New Delhi: A Noida couple were killed while their six-year-old daughter suffered severe injuries after a truck hit a divider and overturned on their car near the Hyatt Regency hotel in Delhi’s RK Puram. The accident occurred around midnight on Wednesday. The couple, Manish Sharma (37) and Shipra Joshi (32), were driving to their home in Noida, along with their daughter, when a truck carrying gravel overturned.

The couple, who died a day after their marriage anniversary, were returning home from Sharma’s brother house in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi. Joshi was a homemaker, and Sharma worked as a legal consultant with a private firm.

A hydraulic crane was deployed at the spot to help with rescue efforts, after personnel from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and police failed to free the couple and the child from the car, which was practically flattened. The rescue teams used gas cutters to cut the mangled car and rescue the three occupants.

DCP (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma said they received a call about the incident at 12.10 am: “We found that the dumper truck first hit the divider and then overturned on the car. We supervised the rescue operation. We had to call in hydraulic cranes to move the truck.”

All three were taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where the couple succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the dumper truck escaped from the spot after the accident. A case was registered and a police team was sent to apprehend the accused