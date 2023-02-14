Home

Biker Crushed To Death After Colliding With Truck In Delhi’s Najafgarh Area

The incident took place on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Karamvir who is a resident of New Gopal Nagar.

The police PCR van in the area received a call around 11.29 pm after which they rushed to the accident site. (Representative image)

New Delhi: A biker was crushed to death by a truck in Delhi’s Najafgarh area, said an official on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Karamvir who is a resident of New Gopal Nagar. The police PCR van in the area received a call around 11.29 pm after which they rushed to the accident site.

“On the spot, the bike and truck involved in the incident were found. A person was found lying unconscious on the road and he was rushed to RTRM Hospital in a PCR van,” said a senior police official.

“Karamvir was declared brought dead by the doctor. The place of incident was photographed and inspected by the crime team,” said the official.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. “The truck driver had fled the scene. During the inquiry, it was revealed that he was a conductor in DTC earlier. Further efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused,” the official added.

