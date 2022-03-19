New Delhi: A 13-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured after a speeding car hit an autorickshaw on Baba Banda Singh Bahadur flyover (Barapullah flyover) in Delhi on Friday. According to media reports, a Tata Nexon car, which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit an autorickshaw, that had four passengers, besides the drive.Also Read - Missile System Reliable & Safe, Says Rajnath Singh; Orders High-Level Inquiry on Accidental Firing in Pak

After hitting the autorickshaw, the car had hit a taxi. The offending driver then fled the spot, according to police.

Delhi | A road accident occurred at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu; injuries reported. "A car hit an auto & my car; total 3-4 people who were in the auto injured, a woman & a child are severely injured," says the car driver Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/c5SiRzFJ0v — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022

Autorickshaw driver Wakar Alam (25), a resident of Hauz Rani, and the four passengers — Janak Janadhan Bhatt (45), his wife Geeta Bhatt and two sons Karthik (18) and Karan (13), all residents of East Vinod Nagar, — were injured in the incident.

All the five injured persons were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where Karan was declared brought dead and Geeta is on ventilator support. The other three are also under treatment, police said.

The ownership details of the offending vehicle have been ascertained and a police team has been sent to verify the address. Necessary proceedings have been initiated in accordance with law, the officer added.