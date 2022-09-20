New Delhi: A speeding SUV wreaked havoc on the road of Delhi’s karol bagh on Monday evening after it hit several vehicles and dragged a two-wheeler-borne man for 100 meters. The entire incident was captured on camera. The Fortuner hit at least five vehicles, including an auto-rickshaw before dragging the two-wheeler on Padam Singh Marg.Also Read - 'Chor Parivar' Held In Delhi For Rs 1 Crore Jewellery Theft

The driver has been identified as Sudhir Jain and was apprehend from the spot. The footage of the incident shows Jain's Fortuner car hitting the bike after which it rammed into three-four more vehicles. The man who was dragged is identified as Himanshu, who sustained injuries in the accident. His condition is stated to be stable, a senior police officer said.

#Delhi | Fortuner rams series of stationary vehicles and drags a man for about 100 meters in #KarolBagh pic.twitter.com/cNgDQWM4wA — India.com (@indiacom) September 20, 2022

Jain was sent for medical examination to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol, the officer said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor denied that Jain was a member of his party.

“He was a member of Delhi BJP’s Traders cell around 2008-09 after which he quit politics and stopped taking part in party programmes,” Kapoor said.