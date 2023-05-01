Home

Road Rage Caught On Cam: Man Dragged On Car’s Bonnet For Nearly 3 KM In Delhi; Watch Video

A video of the road rage incident show that a man, who was seen hanging on the car's bonnet, being dragged in a speeding car in Delhi.

Delhi: Initial reports said the man was dragged for about 2-3 kms before police reached the scene. (Photo: Video Grab/ANI)

New Delhi: A man allegedly drove a car with a person hanging on the vehicle’s bonnet in Delhi. A video of the road rage incident was caught showed that a man, who was seen hanging on the car’s bonnet, being dragged in a speeding car.

Initial reports said the man was dragged for about 2-3 kms before police reached the scene. The incident reportedly took place in the Ashram Chowk-Nizamuddin Dargarh stretch. Delhi Police have registered a case against the accused who has been identified as Ramchand Kumar.

Video: Man dragged on car’s bonnet in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: At around 11 pm last night, a car coming from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah drove for around 2-3 kilometres with a person hanging on the bonnet. pic.twitter.com/54dOCqxWTh — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

Asked him to stop several times, says victim

The victim said he kept asking the driver to stop the car but the man kept on driving. “I work as a driver, I was returning after leaving a passenger. When I reached near Ashram, a car touched my car three times, then I came out of my car and stood in front of his car,” the victim said.

“After which he started driving the car, I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet. I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop. The person was totally drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR standing, they followed us until he stopped the car,” he said.

“I work as a driver, I was returning after leaving a passenger. When I reached near Ashram, a car touched my car three times, then I came out of my car and stood in front of his car. After which he started driving the car, I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram… pic.twitter.com/oIi9YH2c5T — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

What the accused said

Ramchand Kumar, the accused, said a person had “deliberately jumped” on the bonnet of his car. “My car did not even touch his car, I was driving when he deliberately jumped on the bonnet of my car. I asked him to get down but he did not listen. I then stopped my car and asked him what was he doing?,” Kumar told ANI.

Road rage in Delhi: Case registered

Delhi Police said the accused has been arrested under charges of rash and negligent driving. “An FIR has been registered under sections of rash driving and endangering life by negligence at Sunlight Colony police station and the accused has been arrested. The vehicle is registered to a person named Ravindra Singh,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

