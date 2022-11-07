Delhi Route Diversion: Traffic Diverted On These Routes In Delhi Today On Prakash Parv, See This Advisory

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for today regarding the organization of Guruparb on Monday.

Delhi Route Diversion: Traffic Diverted On These Routes In Delhi Today On Prakash Parv, See This Advisory

Delhi Route Diversion: Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for today regarding the organization of Guruparb on Monday. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee is taking out Nagar Kirtan on this day. This event is being organized on the 553rd Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Nagar Kirtan will be taken out in the presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib decorated in a palanquin. Today on Monday, Nagar Kirtan will start from Bhai Mati Das Chowk Gurdwara Sis Sahibganj which will reach Chandni Chowk Delhi at 9 am. Nagar Kirtan will take a break after reaching Gurdwara Nanak Pio Sahib Karnal Road at around 10 pm.

During this, a large number of band groups, mounted Nihangs, school children, Kirtani groups on foot and vehicles will participate in Nagar Kirtan. This Nagar Kirtan will reach Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib via Chandni Chowk to Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli, Qutub Road Chowk, Azad Market, Roshnara Road, Ghanta Ghar, Shakti Nagar Chowk to Gurdwara Nanak Peo Sahib.

Due to Nagar Kirtan, traffic has been diverted from Subhash Marg to Red Fort Crossing 13 Barf Khana Chowk. Apart from this, traffic has been diverted from HC Sen Marg to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg 14 Mori Gate Chowk. At the same time, traffic will be diverted from Town Hall 15 Bolivar Road towards Mori Gate.

Fatehpuri T-Point 16 to Pul Mithai, Ajmeri Gate 17 to Nagia Park, Ghantaghar (R/A Roshanara Road) 18 to DCM Chowk, Azad Market Chowk 19 to Chowki No. 2, Kalidas Marg to Nagia Park Road 20 Roop Nagar Chowk, Rohtak Traffic has been diverted to Road Le Rani Jhansi Road 21 GT Road Ashok Vihar Flyover.

Apart from this, traffic will be diverted from New Rohtak Road to East Park Road, 22 Azadpur HY Point, R/A Jhandewalan 23 to Parade Ground T-Point, Rohtak Road to Faiz Road. On the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, on November 8, thousands of devotees will reach the Gurudwaras of Delhi.