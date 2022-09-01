New Delhi: A final year MBBS student of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital was found hanging inside her hostel room on Thursday morning, said police. The 22-year-old has also left behind a handwritten ‘suicide’ note in her personal diary that suggests she was under depression, added police. The police have also recovered two packets of depression medicines from her room.Also Read - Woman Dies After Falling From Roof Of MP Awas Apartments In Delhi, Suicide Suspected

Deputy police commissioner (south-west Delhi) Manoj C said the police posted at Safdarjung Hospital received a call at around 3.30 am regarding an alleged suicide by a final year student MBBS at a girls’ hostel. He further added a police team that rushed to the spot was told the room was bolted from inside and the student’s friends opened it. “She was found hanging by a dupatta and taken to [the] emergency [ward of the hospital] where she was declared brought dead,” said Manoj C. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Class 12 Girl Found Dead in Government School in Villupuram, Suicide Suspected

The student was immediately rushed to the emergency ward of Safdarjung Hospital where she was declared dead. Also Read - Indian-origin Woman Ends Life In New York After Continuous Torture For Not Bearing Son, Leaves Video Suicide Note

Police said two empty packets of anti-depressants were also found in the student’s room. “Statements of…the friends of deceased were recorded and no foul play has been found so far. The family members of the deceased also reached the spot and their statements are being recorded. Further inquest proceeding is being carried out,” added Manoj C.

The victim’s family has reached the hospital and statements of her friends were also recorded by the police. The motive of the suicide remains unclear.

The student was doing an internship at the hospital since April 2022.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)