Home

News

Delhi

Will Winter Vacations For Delhi Schools be Extended After Jan 16? IMD Predicts Cold Days Ahead

Will Winter Vacations For Delhi Schools be Extended After Jan 16? IMD Predicts Cold Days Ahead

Delhi School CLosing News Today: Even as the schools are closed till Jan 15, there is a possibility that the winter vacation might be extended, considering the temperature dip and IMD weather prediction for next week.

Winter vacation for Delhi schools likely to be extended after January 16, 2023.

Delhi School Closing News Updates Today: Due to cold waves and dense fog, schools in many states are closed now and some of the states have extended the winter vacation. Because of the cold and foggy weather, most of the schools are closed till January 15 and are to reopen on January 16, 2023. However, there is a possibility that the winter vacation might be extended for schools in Delhi considering temperature dip and IMD prediction for next week.

IMD predicts more cold weather in the coming days

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the western Himalayan region is going to face rain and snowfall for the next two days. The IMD said that a fresh spell of cold waves, and dense fog are likely to engulf parts of north India, including the capital New Delhi.

“Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region and isolated rainfall over adjoining plains during 11th to 13th January, 2023,” the IMD said.

Because of the intense cold wave in North India, schools in many states have been closed and winter vacations for schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab have been extended due to extreme cold weather.

Schools in Bihar closed till January 14

Schools in Bihar will remain closed till January 14, 2023 as the Patna DM issued order on January 7 extending the winter vacations. And schools in Patna will remain shut on January 16, 2023 for students upto Class 10 due to cold wave conditions.

Schools in Lucknow, Noida to reopen from January 16

According to the available information, schools in Lucknow are closed till January 14, 2023 and the winter vacations for students of classes 1 to 8 is up to Jan 15. On the other hand, Punjab School Holiday has been extended for classes 1-7 till January 14.