Will Schools be Closed if COVID Cases Rise in Delhi? Anxious Parents Seek Direction From Schools

Delhi Coronavirus: Pankaj Gupta, one of the anxious parents, said the schools must take precautionary measures and ensure social distancing and masks.

Schools and colleges in Delhi now are running at full capacity with no Covid protocols.

New Delhi: Parents expressed concern over the safety of their children as the national capital witnesses rise in COVID cases. They are also sceptical about sending their kids to school. Many anxious parents are trying to seek directions from the schools and the government as well.

Trending Now

The development comes as Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the national capital is seeing three to four Covid cases on average every day and asserted that the city is well equipped to fight the virus resurgence.

You may like to read

Sixty-three cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 had been reported in the country till Sunday, including 34 in Goa, according to Union Health Ministry updates.

Pankaj Gupta, a member of Parents Association of northwest Delhi, told India Today that the situation is not critical but scary for parents in the city. She went on to add that the schools must suo motto take precautionary measures and ensure social distancing and masks.

“If we individually try to impose masks on our children, it will be of no use and most students would not be wearing them,” she stated.

It should be noted that the schools and colleges in the city now are running at full capacity with no Covid protocols in place across the NCR. However, parents express apprehension about their kids amid rising COVID cases.

“The government must think and take action beforehand. While many students understand the Covid protocol, the children of primary and secondary hardly have any experience in dealing with such situations,” said Priya Rana, a member of Parents Association of Ghaziabad, was quoted as saying by India Today.

On Monday, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the national capital is seeing three to four Covid cases on average every day and asserted that the city is well equipped to fight the virus resurgence.

“There was a meeting with the Centre over COVID-19 situation and we were informed that the cases are increasing more in southern states like Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu,” Bharadwaj said.

“We have been conducting tests and we have receiving on an average three to four cases per day which is less than even one per cent. We have conducted mock drills and made all necessary arrangements,” he said.

States have been asked to monitor and report district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) from all health facilities regularly for early detection of a rising trend of cases.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.