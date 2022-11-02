Delhi School Closing News Updates: Schools in the national capital are likely to be closed if the air quality deteriorates further and the Air Quality Index crosses the 450 mark. Responding to the demands to close the schools and colleges in the city as the air turns toxic, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the decision to close schools would be taken in accordance with the next level of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan).Also Read - Delhi Govt Appeals People To WFH, Use Car Pool, Report Construction Work Amid Alarming AQI

“CAQM is monitoring the situation, it won’t happen as per BJP. We are working, will ask Adesh Gupta to look at AQI levels today. If AQI crosses 450 level then next level of GRAP will be brought in. School will be closed as per them,” Rai was quoted as saying by Times Now. Also Read - Health ALERT: How Delhi's Air Pollution Is Choking You?

BJP Demands Closure of Schools

For a long time, the BJP has been asking the AAP government to close schools and colleges in the city as the AQI levels cross the severe mark. However, the Delhi government said there was no immediate need for the same. Also Read - Work From Home to Return Soon? Companies in Delhi-NCR Planning to Bring Back WFH

NCPCR Writes to Delhi Chief Secretary

In the meantime, the NCPCR took sou motu cognizance of poor air quality in Delhi, and wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary, asking the city government to consider taking a decision to close down schools till the time the air quality of National Capital improves, in view of the best interest of children.

The development comes as Delhi and the surrounding areas continued to heave as AQI levels remained at the severe mark. However, the winds on Wednesday improved the air quality marginally with the AQI of the city dropping to 376 at 9 AM from 424 at 4 PM on Tuesday,

To address the situation before it worsens, the CAQM is implementing measures and according to the plan, Stage 4 or Severe Plus category would initiate further curbs which include the closure of schools.

Gopal Rai Urges Residents to Work From Home

Earlier in the day, Gopal Rai urged the city residents to preferably work from home or use shared transport to reduce vehicular emissions, a major contributor to air pollution in the national capital. He also said that vehicular emissions account for 51 per cent of the air pollution generated locally.

“If possible, please share a ride to work or work from home. This is how we can reduce the share of vehicular emissions in Delhi’s air pollution,” he said during a press conference here.

Rai asked people to refrain from using coal or firewood for heating purposes and to provide electric heaters to security staff to avoid open burning during winters.

As the pollution levels are worsening, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had on Saturday directed authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under stage three of the Graded Response Action plan (GRAP).