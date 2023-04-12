Home

The Indian School Receives Bomb Threat, Students Evacuated; Investigation Underway

"On account of some unexpected security reasons, we are having to close school early. Kindly arrange to pick up your ward as per details. School will resume as usual tomorrow," the school administration said.

Delhi School In Sadiq Nagar Evacuated After Bomb Threat On Email, Bomb Squad on Spot (Video grab)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat email. Police said the bomb detection and disposal squad has been informed and investigations are underway.

Reportedly, the information regarding the receipt of an email message was first shared telephonically by one Brijesh of Indian School. The email containing the threat was received at 10.49am.

“The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received an bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed,” Delhi police informed.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed parents and children gathered outside the school.

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received an bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed: Delhi police More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/p6DKKeSXsl — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

“On account of some unexpected security reasons, we are having to close school early. Kindly arrange to pick up your ward as per details. School will resume as usual tomorrow,” the school administration said in a message to parents just after the threatening email came to light.

“This is not the first time the school admin received a bomb threat. Last year in November, the admin received a similar email from an unknown sender. That was a hoax email. Our teams are at the spot with Bomb Disposal Sqaud and dog squad,” said DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary.

(More details awaited…)

