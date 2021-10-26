Delhi School Reopening News Today: An expert panel constituted by the DDMA has on Tuesday recommended reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 in Delhi with 50 per cent student strength as it noted that there has been no reported instances of increased local transmission of COVID-19 due to reopening classes 9 to 12.Also Read - Travel Update: Cambodia Announces Reopening in Phases to Fully Vaccinated Visitors

The move comes after the expert panel of the DDMA held a review meeting recently on the matter. The panel also noted that attendance of senior class students has increased up to 80 per cent, and around 95 per cent teachers and school staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 25th meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital was held on September 29 and the minutes of the meeting were announced on Tuesday.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had chaired the meeting and had said that the a decision regarding reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 will be taken after the festival season.

The director for education had said at the meeting, “No reported instance of any increased local transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi due to reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12. There has been steady increase in attendance of students (approximately 80 per cent) physically attending schools.”

The experts present at the September 29 meeting had also opined that the next the two to three months are very critical in view of festivals like Navratra, Dusshera and Diwali.

Corona cases: The national capital on Tuesday 41 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. Delhi has recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the disease.

There are 323 active COVID-19 cases, up from 307 a day ago. The number of patients in home isolation is 98, an increase from 91 the previous day, it said.