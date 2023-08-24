Home

G20 Summit In Delhi: What’s Open And Closed From September 8-10? Check Full List Here

Central and Delhi governments have announced that their offices will remain closed from September 8-10, along with other private offices and schools.

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday issued a notification to extend the summer vacation of schools till June 26 due to heatwave.

New Delhi: India is all set to host the high-profile G20 summit in Delhi next month. The summit will be held on September 9 and 10 at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan under India’s presidency. Owing to the summit, the areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) are expected to be out of bounds for the public on September 8, 9 and 10. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also approved a proposal to declare a public holiday on September 8-10 in view of the G20 Summit.

Further, traffic restrictions are expected to be put in place from September 8 to September 10. “The file on the police proposal was forwarded by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to the Delhi chief minister for his approval. After the chief minister’s approval, it would be sent for the LG’s nod,” an official told PTI.

G20 Summit: Here’s What is Expected to be Allowed and What Will be Closed:

All schools in the city, as well as offices of the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), will now remain shut during the three days.

All commercial establishments in New Delhi police district will also remain closed from September 8 to 10 in view of G20 Summit

Banks to remain closed.

According to a Times of India report, entry of heavy vehicles, except for those carrying essential goods, will be restricted while the summit is in progress.

There will be traffic restrictions for the general public in the NDMC area for the two days of the G20 Summit as well as the day before as the places would be visited by dignitaries from around the world.

the two-day summit and international standards need to be maintained. Hence, general public movement are likely to be restricted in the area

the two-day summit and international standards need to be maintained. Hence, general public movement are likely to be restricted in the area Traders could be handed special passes and markets in the Lutyens’ area like Khan Market and Connaught Place, which are getting an updo, may be operational but restricted.

Who All Are Attending The Summit?

US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, are expected to be attending the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The representatives of nine “guest countries” – Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates – have also been invited by India for the summit.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

