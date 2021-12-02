New Delhi: All schools in Delhi to be closed from tomorrow till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed on Thursday. This comes after the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over its decision to resume physical classes for children amid deteriorating air quality.Also Read - IND v NZ: VVS Laxman Gives Valuable Suggestion to Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli; Reveals India's Best Playing XI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked 'why children are being forced to go to school when work from home has been implemented for adults?' The top court also asserted that the city has not witnessed any significant improvement in air quality over the past few weeks. "We feel there is nothing happening, in spite of air pollution levels rising", the court observed.

It also pulled up the Centre and gave it a 24-hour deadline to come up with a serious plan for the implementation of air pollution control measures. "We cannot enforce or infuse creativity in your bureaucracy, you have to come up with some steps", SC told the Centre after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that industries found non-compliant were closed and State govt were intimated.