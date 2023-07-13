Home

Delhi School Closing Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Closure of Schools in Areas Inundated With Flood Water

Delhi Schools Closing News: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces closure of schools in areas inundated with flood water.

Delhi Schools Closing News: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the closure of schools in areas inundated with flood water. Taking to Twitter he wrote, “All government and private schools are being closed in the areas of Delhi where water is filling up.” As per a PTI report, ten schools in low-lying areas of the Civil Lines zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and seven in the Shahadra area will be closed on July 13 due to a flood-like situation in the national capital.

दिल्ली के जिन इलाक़ों में पानी भर रहा है वहाँ पर सब सरकारी व प्राइवेट स्कूलों को बंद कर रहे हैं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2023

The Yamuna river rose to a record 207.83 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago. “Owing to a flood-like situation in Delhi, MCD’s Education Department has decided to close 10 schools in low-lying areas of the Civil Lines Zone, six schools in Shahadra (South) Zone and one school in Shahadra (North) Zone tomorrow. Online classes will be held for students of these schools,” the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

According to officials, the Garhi Mandu village near the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad is submerged. A majority of the people have been taken to safety and the rest are being evacuated on boats, they added. Other low-lying areas are also getting flooded as the water level in the Yamuna continues to rise.

