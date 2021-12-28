New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday announced fresh restrictions as part of the “yellow alert” to contain the rising Covid-19 cases and fast-spreading Omicron variant in the city. According to the new guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi will remain closed until further orders, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.Also Read - Mini Lockdown Imposed in Delhi: Check Kejriwal Govt’s Latest Guidelines For Bars, Restaurants

Schools and colleges in Delhi were ordered shut earlier this month due to air pollution in the city. They reopened for physical classes just two weeks ago. Students of Class 6 and above were allowed to attend physical classes from December 18 and for Classes 1 to 5, schools were allowed to reopen on December 27.

However, schools did not reopen on December 27 for primary and pre-primary classes. Instead, the Delhi government on Monday announced winter break for these students till January 15. Now, after the new DDMA order, all schools, colleges, educational institutions, training institutions, coaching classes and libraries will remain closed.

The DDMA has also announced restrictions on activities of offices, malls, shops, restaurants, etc in the new guidelines. Delhi night curfew timings will now be from 10 pm to 5 am. The fresh restrictions have been enforced following the biggest single-day spike in infections in six months in Delhi. Yesterday, the city recorded 331 new cases. Delhi’s share of Omicron cases has gone from 2-3 per cent to 25-30 per cent in two weeks.