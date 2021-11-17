New Delhi: All schools, colleges, and educational institutions in Delhi and nearby cities will remain closed till further notice, the Commission for Air Quality Management said on Tuesday night. Issuing a series of directions for the national capital region, the commission also banned the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city till Sunday.Also Read - Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates Further, Likely to Breach 'Hazardous' Category Today

All construction and demolition activities have also been barred till November 21.

Earlier, in view of the extreme air pollution situation, the Delhi government, in an order issued on Saturday had directed all schools and other educational institutions in the national capital to remain shut till November 20.

The order read, “Keeping in view the need in the public interest to curb high air pollution in Delhi…All Schools, Colleges, Educational/Coaching Institutes, Skill Development, and Training Institutes, Other Training Institutes. Libraries (except where exams are being conducted) shall be closed with immediate effect till November 20.”

Government office employees have been asked to operate from home (WFH) at 100 per cent capacity till November 17, while the order has also advised the private offices to go for WFH (work from home) option as much as possible to avoid vehicular traffic.

As per the order, all construction and demolition activities have also been shut till November 17.