New Delhi: As scorching heatwave sizzles parts of Central and Northern India, schools in Delhi-NCR have directed the students to stay hydrated and stock ORS and glucose sachets. The institutions have also restricted the timings of outdoor activities. A torrid heatwave had sent the mercury soaring across large swathes of India with the temperature in Delhi rising to 46 degrees Celsius. The national capital also recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.Also Read - Explained | Who Named Cyclone Asani, How and Why The Storm Was Christened

To recall, the parents had earlier urged the Delhi government to either revise the school timings or advance summer vacations. The guardians also claimed that the school timings are not feasible for children to step out in extreme heat conditions. Also Read - Heatwave Likely in Parts of Rajasthan From Sunday

The Haryana government on Monday had announced that due to the intense heatwave prevalent throughout the state, the timings of all schools — government and private –will be from 7 am to 12 pm for Classes 1 to 12 with effect from May 4. Also Read - Good News! Cyclone Won't Make Landfall In Odisha Or Andhra But Move Parallel To Coast, Says IMD

“On one side, the Centre advised not to go out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm. But in Delhi, most of the schools timings are between 8 am-2 pm.

“Students reach home by 3 pm. That means during peak summer hours, students are out in the sun, which is really dangerous. We request Delhi government to either revise the school timings like other states are doing or pre-pone summer holidays,” said Aparajitha Gautam, President, Delhi Parents Association.

Centre’s Advisory

The Modi government had last week asked states and Union Territories to review their health facility preparedness for the availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines and necessary equipments while ensuring sufficient drinking water and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas.

The government also requested the people to avoid regular exposure in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Avoid These Foods and Activities

The government has asked citizens to avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon, avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, or drinks with large amount of sugar, stating these may lead to loss of more body fluid or cause stomach cramps.

The Centre had also advised people to avoid high protein food and stale food and not leave children or pets in parked vehicle.