New Delhi: Deputy chief minister of the national capital, Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that there is no chance of reopening of schools in Delhi anytime soon, said a report. This announcement comes amid the wake of the alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the region.

Speaking to the NDTV, the minister further stated that this decision has been taken as no parent would consider risking their children's health.

