New Delhi: Several schools in the national capital for Classes 9 to 12 have reopened on Wednesday (September 1), after prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while many schools have also chosen to adopt a wait-and-watch approach and will be calling students only after a few weeks. Speaking to news agency ANI, a class 12 student said, "Physical classes are way better than online classes. All of my friends were waiting for this day." Meanwhile, another Class 10 student named Kumkum, said "There is no doubt that there is a sense of fear but after all, we've to study and sit for exams."

The decision to reopen Delhi schools, colleges and coaching institutions from September 1 was taken following a marked improvement in the Covid situation in the national capital. However, the Delhi government had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory.

Taking to Twitter, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier said that "Team Education" is prepared to reopen schools safely. "Only 20 per cent of the students have so far sent their parents consent forms. We will wait till we have at least 50 per cent student strength… the reopening plan is deferred for a few weeks," said the principal of a top school who did not wish to be identified.

On Monday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a set of guidelines for the reopening schools, colleges, and coaching institutions. Have a look at the guidelines to be followed by Delhi schools, teachers, students and parents: