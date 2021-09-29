Delhi Schools Reopening latest update: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Wednesday decided to reopen the schools in the national capital in a phased manner for nursery to class 8 from November 1,according to the reports. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday announced the reopening of schools following Covid-19 protocol.Also Read - Only 1 in 11 People Manages to Get Vaccinated as Bharat Biotech Fails to Revamp COVAXIN Production

At present the schools in the state have reopened for classes 9 to 12. Earlier, while reopening schools for senior classes, DDMA had allowed schools to work only in 50% capacity. Other guidelines included staggered entry, sanitisation, socially distance seating arrangement. Also Read - ‘No Choice’: China Firm on Imposing Travel Curbs as Indian Students Protest Outside Chinese Embassy

Even as classes were reopened in physical mode, attending classes was not mandatory and online education had continued. All these guidelines are expected to be followed for the junior classes as well. Also Read - Kejriwal Launches ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ in Govt Schools, Says Will Build Patriotic Doctors, Engineers, Lawyers

The Tamil Nadu government has also allowed physical classes for students of classes 1 to 8 from November 1. The standard operating procedure issued in this regard must be strictly followed, it said.

In a statement, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the decision was based on the inputs from medical experts, educationists and parents. Students of classes 9 to 12 have already been attending in-person classes.

The experts had contended that students of classes 1 to 8 were under immense stress and experienced a gap in learning as they did not attend in-person classes and remained at home for several months because of the COVID-19 restrictions, Stalin said.