New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday said that the decision to reopen schools in the national capital will be taken up in the next DDMA meeting. The decision was made at a meeting headed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. He, however, postponed the decision to reopen schools for the next meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the Delhi government would recommend the reopening of schools in the national capital in DDMA meeting on January 27 as it has now become necessary to prevent further damage to the social and emotional well-being of children. Asserting that online education can never replace offline education, Sisodia said the government had closed schools when it was not safe for children, but excessive caution is now harming students.

In view of an improving coronavirus situation, the DDMA has decided to lift weekend curfew and odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides permitting restaurants and bars to reopen with 50% seating capacity. The government offices have also been allowed to reopen with 50% staff, they said.

Another decision taken at the meeting was to allow marriage ceremonies with maximum 200 guests in open areas and up to 50% capacity at indoor venues. So far, only 20 people were allowed to attend these events at home. The night curfew imposed on weekdays from 10 pm to 5 am will continue.

The meeting also decided for strict enforcement and enhancement of Covid appropriate behaviour and other guidelines to check rise in cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 7,498 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. As per the bulletin provided by the Health Department, the positivity rate for the day has gone to 10.59%. A total of 70,804 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 11,164 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,46,972.

As many as 29 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi due to the disease currently stands at 25,710. The Covid death rate stands at 1.42%. There are currently 38,315 active coronavirus cases in Delhi.