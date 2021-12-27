New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday released the winter break schedule for city’s schools. As per an order issued, winter break for pre-primary and primary classes will be observed from January 1-15 for Delhi government schools.Also Read - Delhi's Daily Covid-19 Tally Witnesses Massive Spike, 331 Fresh Cases Registered; Night Curfew Begins Today

No online/offline teaching-learning activities through worksheets will be conducted during this period, it added. Also Read - India's Omicron Tally Nears 600-Mark; Delhi Tops The List With 142 Cases, Night Curfew From Tonight | Key Points

However, in order to help the students to consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far, is to be revised during the break through winter break assignments, a circular issued by the education department said. Also Read - 'Open Call For Murder Of An Entire Community', 76 Supreme Court Lawyers Write to CJI Ramana Over Haridwar-Delhi 'Dharm Sansad' Row

Read Delhi govt’s full order here: