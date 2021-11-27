New Delhi: All the schools in Delhi will reopen from Monday, 29th November for all classes, tweets Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia.Also Read - Gurgaon School Reopening News: Shut Due to Air Pollution, Classes in Haryana To Resume From Tomorrow

The schools were forced to be closed following the severe smog in Delhi-NCR post Diwali that saw firecrackers being burst in deliberate violation of Supreme Court's orders.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.