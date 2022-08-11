New Delhi: The national capital is witnessing a sudden spike in cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), especially among small school going children. Amid the sudden rise in HFMD cases in recent weeks, several schools in Delhi have issued advisory for parents. In the advisory, parents have also been asked to check for symptoms of HFMD in their ward and inform the respective authorities if the child is diagnosed with the disease. Parents have also been advised to not send their child to school till rashes have healed completely and fever has subsided for at least 24 hours.Also Read - Maskup Delhi! Omicron's New Sub-Variant With More Transmissibility Detected Amid Spike in Cases

"A few cases of Hand, foot and Mouth disease (HFMD) have been reported among students of junior school in the past one week. It is a common, self- limiting but highly contagious viral disease that usually affects infants and children of less than 5 years old. But, sometimes even older children and adults may be affected," Mint reported citing the advisory issued by Sanskriti School, Delhi.

'There were some concerns among parents. We have told them that they should keep an eye out on symptoms and keep the child at home if they suspect an illness. We are also sanitizing rooms twice a day and carrying out fogging to provide a secure environment at school," Hindustan Times quoted Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School.