New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old scientist working with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology died after allegedly jumping off the seventh floor of the Shastri Bhawan in Central Delhi on Monday, reported news agency PTI quoting the police.Also Read - Good News Delhiites! You Can Travel Free Of Cost For 3 Days In 150 New Electric Buses. Deets HERE

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Mallik, a resident of Peeragarhi in west Delhi, the police said, adding that the body was found in front of gate number two of Shastri Bhawan, which houses several Union government ministries. Also Read - Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: SSC Releases Notification for 835 Vacancies | Check Details Here

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said, “Information was received regarding a person who had jumped from the Shastri Bhawan. When the local police reached at the spot, the man was identified as Rakesh Mallik.” Also Read - Delhi Rains: Chaos at IGI Airport as 140 Flights Delayed, 19 Diverted; Advisory Issued For SpiceJet & IndiGo Flyers

“A team of officers from the Parliament street police station and a crime team with ambulance reached the spot. Further enquiry is underway and legal action is being taken,” the DCP added.

(With PTI inputs)