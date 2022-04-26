New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday in a notice said the SDMC mayor and the SDMC commissioner will take stock of the illegal constructions in Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar and Madanpur Khadar on Wednesday. The SDMC in the notice further added that appropriate action will be taken after the inspection.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Demolition: SC Orders Stay On Drive, Issues Notice To Delhi Police, MCD; Next Hearing 2 Weeks Later

As per the announcement from Mayor Mukesh Suryan, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has launched a month-long demolition drive in the area. Also Read - AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reaches Jahangirpuri

As per the notification, the counsellors have been asked to facilitate the survey which will be conducted by the SDMC Mayor and SDMC Commissioner. Also Read - Ram Navami: Sale Of Raw Meat Banned In Bengaluru, Parts of Delhi Today

“We’ve prepared an action plan. Soon, we will clear that land of encroachments. The message of the department has been given to officials and departments concerned, including police. Under the MCD Act, a notice is not given to remove encroachment but where people have constructed illegal buildings, we have already served them notices,” Suryan had said.

Delhi | SDMC Mayor and Commissioner of SDMC will inspect the encroachment and illegal construction in the areas of Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar and Madanpur Khadar tomorrow, April 27. Action to be taken after survey in these areas. pic.twitter.com/PY3kaP9Xqr — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

In a statement, Suryan said the regular meetings are being held to “zero in” on the areas where there is heavy encroachment.

Last week, an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri area, which witnessed violence between two communities on April 16, drew widespread criticism. The Supreme Court had to intervene to stop the action there.

Suryan said removing encroachments from roads and government land is an “obligatory function” of any civic body and the same approach being adopted by the SDMC.

“Encroachers will not be spared,” he said, adding that before the anti-encroachment drive is launched, notices will be sent to those who have encroached upon public land, roads and footpaths.