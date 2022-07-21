New Delhi: Rain in several parts of Delhi brought down the maximum temperature two notches below normal on Thursday even as the weather office predicted moderate rains for the next two days. The maximum temperature of the day settled at 33.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the weather office said.Also Read - Delhi Weather Turns Delightful After Rains Lash City; Traffic Police Issues Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 56.6 mm rainfall from 8.30AM on Wednesday to 8.30AM on Thursday. Between 8.30AM and 5.30PM on Thursday, SPS Mayur Vihar observatory received 3.5 mm rainfall, Jafarpur had 1 mm, Najafgarh saw 2.5 mm and Pusa received 0.5 mm of rainfall. Also Read - Traffic Likely to be Hit on Thursday Due to Sonia Gandhi’s Questioning | Details Here

Heavy Rains, Heavy Traffic

Due to rain and waterlogging, heavy traffic was reported on several key stretches, including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the Bhairon Marg-Ring Road junction, Vikas Marg, Delhi Noida Direct flyway, AIIMS underpass and Sarai Kale Khan.

More Rain Predicted

“There will be a generally cloudy sky with moderate rains on Friday and Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively,” an IMD official said.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 68 per cent, the weather office said. The IMD has predicted “enhanced rainfall activity” over northwest India for two-three days.