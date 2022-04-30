New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday reported 1,520 fresh COVID-19 infections, 1,412 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases has risen to 5,716 with a positivity rate of 5.10%.Also Read - First Dose to be Given As Booster to Those Vaccinated With Sputnik V, NTAGI Recommends

On Friday, Delhi recorded 1,607 coronavirus cases while two people died due to the viral disease in the last 24 hours while on Thursday, Delhi had recorded 1,490 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.62 per cent, and two deaths.

A total of 30,459 tests were conducted on Thursday, according to Friday's health bulletin.

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, traders’ associations across Delhi have asked people to follow COVID-19 protocols including regular sanitisation and proper masking inside the markets.

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has said it is ensuring that all necessary precautions are followed in the markets and have urged all its members to take booster doses. Atul Bhargava, the president of NDTA, said the over 400 members of the association have been asked to remain cautious.

In view of the rapidly rising COVID cases, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to provide one month’s advance medicines to non-Covid patients visiting its health facilities with chronic diseases, officials said Saturday. “If they get medicines in advance, they will not have to go to hospitals owing to which there will be fewer chances of Covid infection in them,” a senior official said.