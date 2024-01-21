Delhi SHOCKER! 15-Yr-Old Boy Murders Grandmother, Steals Cash; Arrested

A 15-year-old boy and his friend were arrested for allegedly murdering the former's 77-year-old grandmother in Shahdara area of Delhi and stealing cash from her house.

Representative Image

Delhi Crime: In a shocking incident, a 77-year-old woman was murdered, allegedly by her own 15-year-old grandson in Delhi’s Shahdara area, police said Saturday. Officials said the teenager killed the woman with the help of his friend and decamped with Rs 14,000 in cash from her house.

Trending Now

The two boys, both 15 years of age, have been arrested and stolen cash was also recovered from the main accused, said the police.

You may like to read

Giving details, a senior police official said the elderly woman’s husband found her lying dead on her bed in the bedroom of their house at GTB Enclave on Thursday evening. Initially, the husband thought she had passed away due to natural causes as he did not notice any injuries on her body.

However, upon hearing the news of the woman’s death, the relatives arrived and noticed that the deceased woman had an injury mark on the right side of her forehead, the official said.

Later, the elderly man discovered that cash was missing from their locker and informed the police, the police said.

“Upon investigation, it was found that the elderly couple’s 15-year-old grandson studying in Class 9 had come to the house along with his friend on Thursday, when the victim was alone,” the police said.

On Friday, upon being questioned by the police, the teenager broke down in tears and confessed to the crime, following which he was apprehended, they added.

During interrogation, he told the police he entered the house with his friend with the motive to steal cash. When he found his grandmother lying on the bed, he allegedly smothered her face with a blanket and hit a blunt object on her head.

The duo orchestrated the murder in a manner that the death would appear natural, the police said.

The main accused, who resides with his parents in another house in the same locality, said he needed the cash for personal enjoyment, they added.

The boy’s friend, who is also 15-year-old, has been apprehended from the same locality, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.