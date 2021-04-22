New Delhi: As several hospitals in Delhi continue to set alarm of shortage of oxygen, the recent one is Shanti Mukund Hospital, a 200-bed facility in East Delhi’s Karkardooma. In an emotional appeal for oxygen to save patients of this hospital, Shanti Mukund Hospital CEO Sunil Saggar broke down in front of the camera. Also Read - On Oxygen Support, AAP MLA Tweets Emotional Video From Hospital Appealing Centre to Provide O2 to Delhi | WATCH

To put out his appeal for help amid an acute shortage of oxygen at the hospital, Sunil Saggar spoke to a reporter of news agency ANI. While speaking to the reporter the hospital chief said, “We’re hardly left with any oxygen. We’ve requested doctors to discharge patients, whoever can be discharged. It (Oxygen) may last for 2 hours or something.” Also Read - SOS For Oxygen: Metro Hospital in Delhi Left With Few Hours of Oxygen Supply

“Whatever volume of oxygen we were giving, we have tweaked it so that it can last more. Presently, 110 patients are on oxygen, out of which 12 are on ventilators. About 85 patients are on more than 5 litre/minute oxygen, then there are cancer, cardiac patients,” Sunil Saggar said in a shaky voice. Also Read - Oxygen Crisis Reaches Noida's Kailash Hospital, Only Few Hours of Supply Left; No New Patient Being Admitted

His voice choked as told the reporter that patients at the hospital would die if their oxygen supply runs out.

“It will be very unfortunate, deplorable condition…we as doctors are supposed to give life. If we cannot give them oxygen even, the patient will die,” Shanti Mukund Hospital CEO said.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Sunil Saggar, CEO, Shanti Mukand Hospital, Delhi breaks down as he speaks about Oxygen crisis at hospital. Says “…We’re hardly left with any oxygen. We’ve requested doctors to discharge patients, whoever can be discharged…It (Oxygen) may last for 2 hrs or something.” pic.twitter.com/U7IDvW4tMG — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

The hospital authority said they were trying to shift patients who do not require oxygen and those who require more than 7 litres of oxygen.

This comes as several small hospitals in the city are struggling to replenish oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients, even as some big healthcare facilities received fresh stock overnight.

The administration at Shanti Mukund Hospital also put up a notice at the entry gate, reading: “We regret we are stopping admission in hospital because oxygen supply isn’t coming.”

An official from Shanti Mukund Hospital said they have not been able to get in touch with their oxygen supplier.