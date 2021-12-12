New Delhi: In a brutal knife attack, four class 10 students of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Trilokpuri were stabbed outside after a scuffle with students of another school in Mayur Vihar Phase-II. The incident that took place on Friday left all the students in the age group of 15-16 critically injured.Also Read - Delhi Has a Chilly Day With Season's Lowest Temperature at 8.3 Degrees Celsius; Air Quality Poor

While three of the injured students were discharged after getting initial treatment at LBS Hospital and another is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre. The students have been identified as – Gautam, Rehan, Faizan and Ayush.

A police enquiry has revealed that the attackers are students of RS Bal Vidyalaya. Pandav Nagar police station had received three PCR calls regarding the incident. On reaching the spot, it was found that 4 minor boy victims were under treatment for sharp injuries committed upon them. They had gone there to appear in the 10th examination.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and further investigation is underway. Police are scanning the CCTV footage in the nearby area to ascetain who the perpetrators are.