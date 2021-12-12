New Delhi: In a brutal knife attack, four class 10 students of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Trilokpuri were stabbed outside after a scuffle with students of another school in Mayur Vihar Phase-II. The incident that took place on Friday left all the students in the age group of 15-16 critically injured.Also Read - Delhi Has a Chilly Day With Season's Lowest Temperature at 8.3 Degrees Celsius; Air Quality Poor

While three of the injured students were discharged after getting initial treatment at LBS Hospital and another is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre. The students have been identified as – Gautam, Rehan, Faizan and Ayush.