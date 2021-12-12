A police enquiry has revealed that the attackers are students of RS Bal Vidyalaya. Pandav Nagar police station had received three PCR calls regarding the incident. On reaching the spot, it was found that 4 minor boy victims were under treatment for sharp injuries committed upon them. They had gone there to appear in the 10th examination. Also Read - Tejashwi Yadav Gets Engaged to Long-Time Friend Rajshri, First Photo of the Couple Out | See Pic
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and further investigation is underway. Police are scanning the CCTV footage in the nearby area to ascetain who the perpetrators are.