Delhi Shocker: 5-year-old Girl kidnapped, Raped Near Bhalswa Dairy. CCTV Visuals Emerge

A 5-year-old girl was abducted and raped while she was playing near her house in north Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area. She was reportedly picked up from the front of her residence and found near a lake.

She was taken to a hospital where doctors disclosed that she was sexually assaulted. Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident is also doing rounds on social media. In the visuals, a person can be seen taking the 5-year-old child moments before she was kidnapped from near her house on December 21.

Delhi police said that a case has been registered U/Ss of the IPC & POCSO act and efforts to apprehend the accused are underway.

DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police, seeking an action-taken report in connection with the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a five-year-old girl at Bhalswa Dairy. The panel has sought the details related to the FIR and the arrest of the accused by December 26.

“Five-year-old girl raped in Delhi. She was picked up from the front of her residence at Bhalswa Dairy and later, found near a lake. She underwent a surgery in a hospital. My team is with her. We have issued a notice to the Delhi Police so that the accused are arrested soon,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.