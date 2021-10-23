New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was on Friday allegedly raped by a man who is in his early 20s in the national capital’s Ranjit Nagar area. The victim is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.Also Read - Ghaziabad Businessman Arrested for Molesting Actress on a Delhi-Mumbai Flight

As per reports, the incident happened when the girl was playing outside her house and the accused lured her and took her to a secluded place and then committed the crime. Also Read - Woman Raped on Train While Passengers Remain Mute Spectators

In a police complaint, the victim’s family said she was bleeding when she got back home. However, a CCTV footage of the accused with the girl has surfaced in which the girl was seen following the accused from a market. Also Read - Bihar: Bodies of Two Missing Children Found In Begusarai, Family Accuses Police of Inaction; Blocks Road

In the matter, the local police have registered a case including sections of the law against sexual abuse of children.

On the other hand, the Delhi Women’s Commission has also issued a notice asking the police to take strict action in the matter. However, the accused is yet to be identified and is absconding.

The shocking incident comes days a Nepalese national was allegedly raped by a man in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area on Wednesday.

Prior to that, the Greater Kailash police station on Tuesday received information regarding the sexual assault of a woman by a person known to her.