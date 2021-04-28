New Delhi: In a shocking and horrifying incident, an eight-month pregnant woman was shot by her husband in Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin area on Tuesday morning. The crime has been caught on CCTV. As per a report by India Today, the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Saina, an alleged drug dealer operating in the national capital. As per the CCTV footage, the woman’s husband, Waseem, has injured Saina’s domestic help when he tried to defend her during the fight. Also Read - 18-yr-old Strangles Grandmother to Death after She Refuses Money for Buying New Phone

Police reached the spot soon after the incident that took place at 10:30 AM on Tuesday morning but Saina was already dead by then. The servant was admitted to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. Also Read - Haryana Shocker: Minor Girl Found Pregnant After Being Drugged, Raped; Accused Arrested

A nearby CCTV which captured the whole incident showed Waseem firing a dozen shots at Saina, and when her domestic help tried to intervene, Waseem shot him as well. Also Read - Teenaged Girl Strangles Minor Brother with Earphone Cable, Dumped Body in Storeroom

Waseem is Saina’s fourth husband and as per reports, she was arrested soon after her marriage for her alleged involvement in drug trade. However, she was released a few days ago on bail on the ground that she was eight months pregnant with twins.

According to updates, her first two husbands ended up leaving her and moving away to Bangladesh and her third marriage was to a drug dealer named Sharafat Sheikh, who is also known as ‘drug lord’ in Delhi-NCR.

After Saina was arrested from jail, Waseem developed extramarital affair with her sister, Rehana. When Saina was released from jail, his relationship with Rehana suffered. He often quarrelled with Saina about his affair with her sister as well.

However, Waseem decided to kill Saina to continue his relationship with her sister and brought two pistols with him today morning. After reaching her home, Waseem repeatedly opened fire at the woman and her servant as well when he tried to defend her.