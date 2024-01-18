Delhi SHOCKER: Burari Man Accused Of Raping Live-In Partner’s 14-Yr-Old Daughter, Held

A 29-year-old man was arrested for raping his live-in partner's 14-year-old daughter in Burari area of Delhi, the police said.

Delhi Crime: In a shocking incident, a Delhi man was arrested for allegedly raping his live-in partner’s 14-year-old daughter. According to the police, the accused, identified as 29-year-old Ankit Yadav, was in a live-in relationship with the victim’s mother from the past eight years and also had a son with her.

A senior police official said Yadav, a bus driver by profession and resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, raped the minor on multiple occasions when her mother wasn’t around.

He said that based on complaint filed by the woman, on January 14, an FIR was registered against the accused under under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 6 POCSO Act at Burari police station. Yadav and the victim’s mother were in a live-in relationship and live in Burari area of north Delhi.

“The victim’s mother told police that she was in a live-in relationship for eight years with Ankit, a bus driver on contract. She has a son from this relationship. The woman, who was away in the hospital on July 23, left her children at home. It has been alleged that Ankit took advantage of the unattended kids to rape the minor. He threatened her and has committed the act a few times in the past too,” the official said.

“The woman reported the matter to the police on which immediately legal action was taken,” the official added.

Police said medical examination of the minor victim confirmed sexual assault and her statement, wherein she narrated her ordeal to the police, has also been recorded.

“The medical examination and counselling of the victim have been done. Statement under section 164 CrPC has been recorded. The accused was arrested and has been sent to judicial custody,” the official said, adding that the woman has three children from the first marriage she left eight years ago.

(With IANS inputs)

